Family calling for justice after Mahdia man beaten, stabbed to death by brothers

A 28-year-old man identified as Manuel Francis called “Sammy” of Campbelltown, Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), was reportedly beaten and stabbed to death on Thursday afternoon in Princeville, Mahdia, by two brothers.

Relatives of the now-dead man are now calling for justice as one of the suspects is still on the run.

According to information received from one of Francis’s relatives, he was at a playfield in the area on Thursday when he allegedly got into an argument with one of the suspects. A scuffle ensued, and the suspect’s brother joined the fight to defend his sibling.

During the altercation, one of the brothers struck Francis on the head with a piece of wood, leaving him incapacitated.

“…That lash stunned him [Francis], so that gave the other brother enough time to regain strength, and that’s when he drew his knife and stabbed my family. He was working with the same brothers on the same dredge… The brothers’ sister was his boss lady. We don’t know what led to the argument,” the relative told this publication.

The relative said Francis was stabbed multiple times and succumbed to his injuries shortly after the attack.

“The brothers’ relatives are hiding the story because after the incident in Princeville, they did not call to inform the family or contact anyone to provide updates. They just left him there to bleed out and die,” the man’s relative stated.

“We want justice for Sammy,” the relative pleaded.

The police have since been called in and arrested one of the suspects, while the other brother reportedly fled the scene and remains on the run.

