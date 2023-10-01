18-Y-O killed, several injured in ECD crash

An early morning accident has resulted in the death of an 18-year-old male while several other persons were injured after their car crashed into a light pole along the East Coast Demerara Public Road.

The dead teenager has been identified as Ghanesh Mahabal of lot 1 Belmont, Mahaica, ECD. Those injured are the 28-year-old driver also of Belmont, Mahiaca (no name provided); Mahendra Ramnarine, 17, of lot 55 Supply, Mahaica; Mark Thomas, 18, also of lot 45 Supply, Mahaica; and 32-year-old Vickey Seeram of Chelsea Park, Mahaica.

Based on the information received, this accident occurred at about 02:04h this morning on the Nabaclis Public Road.

Reports are that the group of men were travelling in motorcar PAC 3435, proceeding east along the northern driving lane of Nabaclis Public Road, and while negotiating a right turn, the driver lost control and collided with a light pole on the northern parapet.

The vehicle will topple into a drain situated on the northern parapet. As a result of the collision, the driver and the occupant in the front left seat were flung out of the vehicle.

The other three occupants in the back seat were trapped in the car.

With the assistance of public-spirited citizens, the motor car was pushed over onto the northern parapet and out of the drain.

The driver and the four occupants were placed in an ambulance and conveyed to Georgetown Public Hospital, where Ghanesh Mahabal was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver, along with the remaining occupants, are currently receiving medical treatment at the said institution.

