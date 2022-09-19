EYEWITNESS: Giving due… respect to First Peoples

We’re past the halfway mark of Amerindian Heritage Month, but frankly your Eyewitness doesn’t see enough activity in the public space to mark the occasion. The first point that must be highlighted is when we talk about colonialism – now that Queen Elizabet’s passing has catapulted the topic into a meme – the Indigenous peoples have suffered the LONGEST since they were the first to be colonised!! They suffered the ultimate demonisation when Columbus announced he’d DISCOVERED a new world. Meaning that those who were living here have no consciousness of their humanity – but whereas the other animals, he’d encountered!!

It wasn’t surprising that within a few decades of Columbus’s “discovery”, 99.999% of them have been wiped out across the ENTIRE West Indies!! That’s right – WIPED OUT!! So we owe a great debt – as inheritors of the European conquest – see that suit and tie? to make amends for that initial genocidal holocaust. What can we do?? Well at a minimum take a united stand that the Government keeps its treaty – unlike the PNC – to give the Indigenous Peoples all the land to which they’re entitled. Your Eyewitness says “treaty” ‘cause their land ownership agreements are at the same level as an international treaty – since it was part of the Independence Agreement of 1965 – “Annex C”.

Then there’s this matter of “development”. While we on the coastland bicker about who’s getting what from the oil revenues, it’s “out of sight, out of mind” where the Indigenous Peoples are concerned. And that’s why some – especially the Opposition – are kvetching that this PPP government’s working overtime to set that matter right!! Did you hear all the “slang” thrown at the President when he announced those 600 houses in Reg 9 for locals who’d get a $1 million grant to start construction?? PLUS an inside track with the banks to finance the rest of the $3 million cost with collateral-free mortgages!?! Not to mention the sling of cement that had been given to coastal low-income home-builders – also thrown in!?! The kvetchers obviously feel that the Indigenous Peoples should continue living in thatched mud-houses!!

Continuing with ‘development”, there’s gotta be some massive job creation scheme in each interior region so that this embarrassing practice of donating handouts to Indigenous Peoples will cease. All this does is perpetuate the dependency syndrome that was started by the European colonialists with their beads and baubles!! Take that plywood factory at East Bank Land of Canaan. Why wasn’t that built-in Reg 1 from where the wood gotta be transported?? That’s the only way our Indigenous peoples will finally have equitable development!!

And end this pattern of exotifying them with their grass skirts and feathered headdresses.

