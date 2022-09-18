5 new COVID-19 cases, 1 in ICU

Another five persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry today.

Consequently, active cases in Guyana are now 111 including one patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining persons in either home (107) or institutional (3) isolation.

There are also three other persons in institutional quarantine.

Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1281, while some 69,864 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus to date since its outbreak here in March 2020.