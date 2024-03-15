ExxonMobil makes 1st discovery for 2024 offshore Guyana

ExxonMobil Guyana earlier today announced its first discovery for 2024 at Bluefin in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana.

The Bluefin well encountered approximately 197 feet (60 metres) of hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone and was drilled by the Stena Drillmax drillship in 4,244 feet (1,294 metres) of water.

The Bluefin well is located approximately 8.5 kilometres southeast of the Sailfin-1 well, in the southeastern portion of the Stabroek block.

“Our exploration program continues to improve our understanding of the block’s potential to drive viable oil-and-gas development. This latest find reinforces that we have the people, skills and technology to safely and responsibly deliver value to Guyana from the country’s resources,” said President of ExxonMobil Guyana Alistair Routledge.

The Bluefin discovery joins the more than 30 already made on the Stabroek block since 2015.

