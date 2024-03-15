First Lady commissions 2 parks on East Bank Berbice

As part of the National Beautification Initiative which is being undertaken by the Office of the First Lady, First Lady Arya Ali on Thursday commissioned two recreational parks on the East Bank Berbice corridor in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

At the commissioning, the First Lady said that, just over three years ago, she committed to using her office to the best of her ability and for the advancement of Guyana and its people.

“I decided that cleaning up Guyana and beautifying it and creating wholesome safe spaces would be my utmost priority, and it would help to amplify the massive developmental projects taking place across this country. So, I launched the National Beautification Project, which aims to not only improve the scenic quality of our country, but also to raise awareness and appreciation for our natural environment,” the First Lady said as she commissioned Brothers Recreational Park. The other park that was commissioned was the Lonsdale Recreational Park.

The First Lady was high in praise of the Public Works Ministry for its role in making the projects a success. According to her, the parks hold enormous value which can be easily taken for granted. Public parks like the ones she commissioned fall under the category of potential public services, she explained.

A robust ecosystem of public parks followed by frequent recreational programmes for public participation can significantly elevate the status of a community and improve the lives of residents, the First Lady noted, while referring to such parks as a free alternative to the gym.

“Parks also create employment opportunities. Apart from the persons who were employed to design and build these parks, we will have part-time workers managing them, and that will create additional employment opportunities for the residents of these two communities,” she declared.

The First Lady added that public parks help to improve the quality of life by promoting physical activities and appreciation for the natural environment.

“Such interactions promote social cohesion and strengthen bonds,” she added, while noting that skills acquired in playgrounds contribute immensely to a child’s social and psychological development.

“Playground activities enable children to learn problem-solving, teamwork, and skills which will benefit them into their adulthood. It also provides an opportunity for children to benefit from parental guidance if parents participate in the activities,” she has said.

She said assistance would be provided to set up a management committee for each of these two parks.

Region Six Chairman David Armogan, in highlighting the importance of recreation, has called on residents of the two communities to care for, and ensure the security of, these facilities.

--- ---