ExxonMobil kicks off ‘The Big Red Bus Tour’ with $10M in prizes up for grabs

ExxonMobil Guyana has launched “The Big Red Bus Tour”, in which $10 million are up for grabs, including a brand-new MG motorcar as the grand prize.

This launch was an exciting event held on Saturday evening at the Amazonia Mall at Providence, EBD with scores of persons in attendance. There were unforgettable performances from local artistes, including Poonam Singh, Jackie Jaxx and CKush, which without doubt thrilled the audience.

The “Big Red Bus Tour” will make multiple stops across the country, before returning to Georgetown for the grand affair, in which the winner of the grand prize would be announced.

Not only would the ‘Tour’ allow citizens to win prizes, but would simultaneously give the staff of ExxonMobil the chance to learn more about Guyana’s rich cultural diversity.

During his performance, CKush, who dished out his popular hit, Moco-Moco, thanked the oil giant for utilizing local talent during its promotion. “…not looking out [of] the country for resources when we got the talent right here and we got the oil right here,” he stated.

Meanwhile, ExxonMobil’s Public and Government Affairs Manager, Matthew Scharf, has said, “The Big Red Bus is an opportunity for you to talk to us, ask about our operations, and address any public concerns. We believe in sharing information, and this is the opportunity for that.”

Scharf also encouraged the public to sign up for job opportunities with Exxon, as it remains committed to hiring Guyanese to join its team; then he added to the excitement by revealing some of the prizes that are up for grabs during the countrywide tour. Apart from the new car, Guyanese can also win Iphones and other fantastic prizes.

--- ---