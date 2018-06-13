ExxonMobil expanding local workforce- Country Manager

United States (US) oil giant ExxonMobil said it has made significant progress when it comes to expanding its local workforce, by creating opportunities for more Guyanese to join their team.

ExxonMobil’s Country Manager Rod Henson revealed that his company currently employs 585 or 52 per cent Guyanese. The company’s local office grew to 40 employees of which 70 per cent are Guyanese, he said on Tuesday.

Henson made this statement while delivering remarks at the Liza Phase 1 Development reception on Tuesday evening, where he noted that things are progressing smoothly as they should.

In addition to that, Henson said that Guyanese have joined the Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) team and are serving in several professional capacities.

These include: facility engineers, materials management coordinator, management system coordinator, health and safety coordinator, and health and environment coordinator, among others.

Speaking briefly on local content, Henson said over US$14 million was spent on Guyanese suppliers. Together with their contractors, the company has also utilised many local suppliers.

About 50 per cent of ExxonMobil’s employees, contractors, and subcontractors are Guyanese. That is expected to grow.

ExxonMobil has also opened the Centre for Local Business Development here to promote the establishment and growth of small and medium-sized local businesses.

In essence, Henson said his company has been able to grow local business capacity and has made huge investments into the local economy, through a series of strategic development policies.