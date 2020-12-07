ExxonMobil contributes $32M to boost Guyana’s Covid-19 fight

ExxonMobil Guyana today made a contribution of GY$32M to the Ministry of Health for the acquisition of 20,000 COVID-19 antigen testing kits.

President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge presented the cheque to Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony at the Ministry’s Brickdam office this morning.

Over the past several months, the company would have contributed more than GY$75 M to organisations such as the Civil Defence Commission, Rotary Clubs of Guyana, Salvation Army and National Center for Education and Research Development (NCERD) for various projects that provided relief to those in need.