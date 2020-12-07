14-Y-O girl detained over drug bust at West Ruimveldt house

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force on December 3 would have detained a 14-year-old girl in relation to the discovery of over 11 pounds of marijuana at a house at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

See full statement from the Police Force in relation to this matter:

On Thursday 03rd December, 2020 ranks of Regional Division 4 ‘A’, acting upon information received, conducted a search at a West Ruimveldt residence which was solely occupied, at the time, by a 14-year-old female.

However, shortly after the police arrived at the house, they were approached by a 26 year old female who claimed to be the daughter of the owner of the property and the sister of the juvenile in the house.

On arrival at the house, the the southern door was seen open and was used by the Police to enter the house where they observed the female juvenile on a bed. The ranks proceeded to search the house and discovered under the bed occupied by the female a wash tub containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems, suspected to be cannabis.

As a consequence, the juvenile was questioned in the presence of her 26-year-old sister and indicated that she lives at the said residence with her mother, age 41 years and unemployed whom she clamed was out of town at the time.

The juvenile and the suspected cannabis were subsequently escorted to the East La Penitence Police Station where the suspected narcotics was weighed in her presence and amounted to 11.352 pounds.

The Guyana Police Force wishes to say at this time:

i. that the detention of the juvenile was and is keeping with its Standard Operating Procedures;

ii. that at no time was the juvenile placed in any lock-ups;

iii. that at no time was the juvenile questioned by any male detective; and

iv. that at no time was the juvenile handcuffed.

At this time, the Force wishes to say that that file in relation to the matter has been completed and sent to the Director of Public Prosecution for advice which is expected to return shortly.