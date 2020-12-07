DPP appeals decision to free Gary Best of causing death of national cyclist

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack has filed an appeal against a ruling made by Magistrate Rhondel Weever to free former Guyana Defence Force Chief of Staff Gary Best of the charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Best was accused of causing the death of national cyclist Jude Bentley which occurred on February 8, 2020, at Clive Lloyd Drive, Georgetown.

However, Best was freed of the charge on Thursday last when the Magistrate upheld a no-case submission made by Attorney Nigel Hughes.

But the DPP today served a notice of appeal which reads “take notice that this Court will be moved on a day and at an hour of which you shall be informed by the Registrar by Mrs. Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC, Director of Public Prosecutions, Counsel on behalf of the Appellant that the decision given in the above matter by Her Worship. Magistrate Ms Rhondel Weever at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on the 3d December, 2020, be set aside and/or reversed and the Respondent be made to pay the costs of this appeal.”

Bentley, 41, was struck down and run over by a vehicle driven by Best on February 8, 2020, on Clive Lloyd Drive near the Russian Embassy turn. At the time of the accident, both Best and Bentley were travelling in an easterly direction.

Investigators had found that Best was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. He is currently before Magistrate Clive Nurse for the offence of driving under the influence of alcohol.