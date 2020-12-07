Bharat Dindyal returns as CEO of GPL

The Board of Directors and Executive Management on Monday announced the appointment of Mr. Bharat Dindyal effective today, Monday, 2020 December 7, as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The appointment of Mr. Dindyal forms part of the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) plans to modernise, expand and improve electricity supply in support of the development of Guyana.

Mr. Dindyal has over 26 years experience in engineering services and operation of

electric utilities, and is no stranger to GPL having served as CEO from 2006-2015.