PM receives courtesy visit from outgoing Canadian High Commissioner

Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips received a courtesy visit today from outgoing Canadian High Commissioner Lilian Chatterjee.

During discussions with the High Commissioner, the PM expressed his gratitude for her dedication to Guyana throughout her tour of duty.

He said that he was especially grateful for her commitment to democracy in Guyana and her unwavering support for the democratic process to be maintained during this year’s national elections.

The High Commissioner noted that Canada will continue to work to build and maintain its relationship with Guyana.

She said that the meeting served as an opportunity to discuss the Prime Minister’s wide portfolio of responsibilities.

“We spoke about all the various sectors where we have provided support in the past and are willing to work with the Prime Minister to do so in the future.”

Also present during the meeting, was Counsellor for Development Cooperation at the High Commission, Janine Cocker, who will now function as chargé d’affaires until new High Commissioner, Mark Berman takes up his position.

Mr Berman, who will also function as Canada’s Representative to the Caribbean Community, is expected to arrive in Guyana next month.

Meanwhile, Ms Chatterjee will soon travel to Barbados to serve as its new Canadian High Commissioner.