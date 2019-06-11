Ex-workers of Fly Jamaica say meeting with Labour Dept. was a “waste of time”

Several former employees of Fly Jamaica Airline walked out of a meeting with labour officials, feeling disappointed as their concerns were not adequately addressed.

The workers, who were laid off after Fly Jamaica was forced to pull out of the market after the tragic plane crash last year, met with officials at the Labour Department this morning.

Teasha Corbin, a former senior cabin crew member, told media operatives that she was not satisfied with the outcome of the meeting, which she described as “a waste of time”.

Workers were hoping that today’s meeting would have discussed salaries owed to them and possible new job opportunities, however Corbin claimed that these were not discussed.

In fact, she said labour officials claimed to not have much knowledge on their situation, even after seven months.

At the meeting, statements were taken from the retrenched employees with the intention of possibly taking the airline to court.

INews understands that at least one former employee is owed $700,000 for the period November 2018 through March 2019.

Passengers who would have booked their flights in advance are still waiting on compensation or refunds.

The Fly Jamaica plane had left the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) for Toronto at about 02:10h on November 9, 2018, but had reportedly encountered hydraulic issues, and the pilot had returned to the CJIA, where the aircraft had crash-landed at about 02:53h.

Of the 120 passengers and eight crew members who had been on board the Boeing 757 at time of the crash on November 9, 2018, at least six had sustained injuries during the crash-landing. An 86-year-old woman died as a result of brain swelling one week after the incident.