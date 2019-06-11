It’s all Brizzle drizzle and fizzle as Sri Lanka v Bangladesh is washed out

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka Match abandoned

For the second-day running, the 2019 World Cup witnessed a no-result that forced Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to walk away with one point each.

This is the fifth World Cup being staged in England, and incredibly this one has already witnessed two abandonments (cancellations without toss), the most-ever in a single edition.

Sri Lanka, who already endured a washout against Pakistan, now have two points courtesy rain, which effectively amounts to second win. For Bangladesh, the situation is dire as they are in the bottom half of the points table with just a solitary win in four outings.

Wednesday in Bristol dawned dark and grey with heavy overnight showers dashing hopes of a prompt 10.30am start. In fact, the teams were back at their hotel until noon, before Sri Lanka arrived to some frenetic activity in the outfield.

As many as three pitch inspections had to be called off at different stages because of heavy rain. And while the groundstaff tried their best to flush out the water that had seeped into the outfield, the persistent and steady rain eventually put paid to hopes of even a 20-over shootout. The match officials eventually called off the game at 1.55 pm BST.

The result aside, Bangladesh will have a nervy next few days, sweating over the fitness of Shakib Al Hasan, who was a doubtful starter for this fixture having picked up a thigh injury at training.

There was some sombre news in the Sri Lankan camp too, with Lasith Malinga set to dash home to Colombo for the funeral of his mother-in-law. He is, however, likely to return in time for Sri Lanka’s next clash against Australia on Saturday. (ESPNCricinfo)