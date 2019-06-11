19-Y-O charged for armed robbery

A 19-year-old man was Tuesday remanded to prison on armed robbery charges.

Mario D’Aguiar of Smyth and Durban Streets, Georgetown, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Chief Magistrate (ag) Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged that on June 8, 2019 at Princes Street, Georgetown – while in the company of others and armed with a gun, D’Aguiar robbed Gracey Salvador and Sonia Thomas of cellular phones valued $25,000 and $23,000 respectively.

Prosecutor Adduni Innis objected to bail on the grounds the prevalence of the offence and the use of an firearm. She further told the court that the phones were found on the defendant when he was apprehended by police ranks.

D’Aguiar was remanded to prison until his next court appearance, which is slated for June 19, 2019.