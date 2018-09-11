Ex-cop sentenced to life imprisonment for rape of boy, 13

Justice Priya Beharry on Tuesday afternoon at the High Court sentenced ex-cop, 50-year-old Milton Kewley, to life imprisonment for the rape of a 13-year-old boy.

Beharry told the father of three, who will be eligible for parole after 45 years, that she deemed his act abominable and that she found him unremorseful.

He was charged for sexually penetrating a boy under the age of 16 on August 22, 2013.

Kewly however, after being found guilty by a 12 member jury continued to proclaim his innocence, telling them that they made a mistake and will be judged for their decision.

According to the man, the entire incident was fabricated by the boy’s mother whom he had disagreements with.

The now convicted man told the Court that he is not attracted to men and is not attracted to children.

Kewley’s representing Attorney, Mxwell McKay did not request that a probation report be prepared but revealed to the Court that her client is a member of the Universal Church.

However, State Prosecutor, Lisa Cave asked for a heavy penalty based on the prevalence of the offence.

The victim and his mother, who were both in Court at Monday’s hearing, were seen sobbing.