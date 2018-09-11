Mechanic facing armed robbery charge granted bail

Maxwell Juke, 29, was on Monday granted bail in the sum of $200,000 by Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess after he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts slapped with a charge of robbery under arms.

Juke of Castello Housing Scheme, Georgetown denied the allegations that were made out against him which stated that while he was in the vicinity of Albert Street, Alberttown, on September 8, and while being in the company of another male and being armed with dangerous weapons (a knife and a cutlass) he robbed Randy Bourne.

While no facts were presented in court, City Lance Corporal Goodman objected to bail being granted to the father of two, while informing the court about the serious nature of the offence and that a dangerous weapon was used.

However, he was granted his pretrial liberty by Magistrate Bess in the sum of $200,000.

Conditions were also applied to bail. The mechanic was ordered to report to the Kitty Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until completion of the matter.

He is expected to make his next court appearance on October, 26, 2018.