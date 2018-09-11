Man charged with threatening to kill brother further remanded

Joel Steward, 48, of East La Penitence, Georgetown who was arraigned on five charges recently, one of which was a threat to cut of the head of his older brother Godfrey Steward, on Tuesday made his second appearance before Magistrate Dylon Bess.

Unrepresented by legal counsel, the father of four had denied all of the charges when they were read to him by City Magistrate Leron Daly on his first appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Prosecutor Sanj Singh had told the court that on August 31, Joel Steward made use of threatening language and threatening behaviour to his brother Godfrey Steward, causing a breach of the peace.

Three other charges Joel Steward faces stated 1: That on September 3, while in the vicinity of East La Penitence, Georgetown, he stole $10,000 worth of materials from Godfrey Steward; 2: That he threw stones at his brother Godfrey while making threatening remarks towards him; 3: That he threatened to kill his brother Godfrey after Godfrey enquired about some items that went missing from his home. Godfrey’s enquiry reportedly angered the defendant, and he promised to “cut off” Godfrey’s neck with a cutlass, the court was told.

Prosecutor Singh asked that the men be placed on a bond to keep the peace until completion of the cases. Joel Steward was place on $15,000 bail for each charge, bringing the total bail to $75,000.

However the man was unable to post bail and was remanded as a result.The cases will continue on October 23, 2018.