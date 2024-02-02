Essequibo youth dies after losing control of motorcycle

A motorcyclist lost his life on Thursday after allegedly toppling several times along the Evergreen Public Road Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

The dead man has been identified as 22-year-old Kenford Stephens of Dartmouth Village, Essequibo Coast.

Based on reports received, Stephen was proceeding along the roadway at a fast rate while reportedly lying on his motorcycle.

As such, he reportedly lost control of the motorcycle and toppled several times before coming to a halt.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Charity Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigations are ongoing.

