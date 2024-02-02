UPDATE: Fire destroys GPS building at Parade Street

The Fire Service received a report at about 9:26h of a fire on Parade Street, Kingston, Georgetown.

As such, two water tenders, a prison bowser, a Land Rover and a hydraulic platform along with crews from various fire stations, were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arriving at the location, one building was observed to be fully engulfed. The building was reportedly owned by the Guyana Prison Service (GPS).

The fire was contained, and a comprehensive incident report will follow upon the operation’s conclusion.

--- ---