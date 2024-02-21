Escapee Keon Webster recaptured at Stabroek Market

Keon Webster, 31, who escaped from Police custody while being escorted to the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara, was recaptured by a rank from Brickdam Police Station at about 11:50hrs today at the Stabroek Market on Water Street, Georgetown.

He is presently in custody.

Police are still looking for the other prison escapee, Kareem Douglas.

Webster is a bus driver who was charged for simple larceny while Douglas, a taxi driver was also charged for simple larceny.

According to Police at about 15:00h on Monday, two ranks from the Brickdam Police Station left the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court escorting three remanded prisoners in a GPF motor vehicle.

However, on arrival at the Lusignan Prison on the East Coast of Demerara, the driver reversed the vehicle to the entrance of the reception gate and he along with the other rank then exited the vehicle and opened the door. Police said that Webster and Douglas, who were previously handcuffed to each other, jumped out of the prison van and began running north towards the public road.

Webster had the handcuff hanging on the left hand, Police said. The ranks along with the prison service ranks, they gave chase and the two prisoners ran west through the prison farm and they went in different directions.

Only last week, Akeem Wong, called ‘Bin Laden’, a convict serving a 15-year sentence for rape, escaped from the Mazaruni Prison in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

