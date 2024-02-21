Corentyne labourer murdered

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating an alleged murder committed on Colane Toney, a 31-year-old male Labourer of #53 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, which occurred at about 23:30hrs last night at #53 Village.

Police are looking for the suspect who is a 24-year-old male from No.51 Village, Corentyne Berbice.

An eyewitness told investigators that around 23:00hrs last night, she was on the street corner vending and while there, along with others, she saw the victim and the suspect arguing over a phone.

The issue escalated and they had a confrontation, after which the suspect left the scene on a motorcycle. The victim was seen on the ground wounded and bleeding profusely.

The victim was later escorted to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Several persons were contacted and interviewed, and useful information was received. Police are looking for the suspect as investigations continue.

