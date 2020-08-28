EPA Head proceeds on 126 days’ leave

Head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Vincent Adams, was Thursday sent on 126 days’ leave with immediate effect.

In an invited comment, Dr Adams told this publication that although he is entitled to only 77 days, he was given 126, and thought that it could have been an error.

He noted that the days were accumulated, and as such, he was ordered to take them.

He received the letter from Permanent Secretary of the Office of the President, Abena Moore, who also advised him to hand over to Sharifa Razack, a Director of Education, Information and Training.

He nevertheless stated that presently he has a five-year contract that ends on September 30, 2023. While he does not see this as a termination, he noted that in the present atmosphere, he would have preferred not to proceed on leave.

He added that the PS was obviously working with directives, and as such, he has no option other than to take his leave.

Dr. Adams is an Energy Expert and Scientist who has a PhD in Environmental Engineering and is a PhD Candidate in Petroleum and Geological Engineering, among other oil- related qualifications.

He acquired 30 years of service in the US Department of Energy (DoE) Environmental Management, including 10 years as a member of the Senior Executive Service Corps (highest ranking civilians, equivalent to the military Generals running the daily operations of Government) heading Offices in both Headquarters and the Field.

His being sent on leave comes at a time when the Government of Guyana contracted several experts to evaluate a review of the Payara Field Development Plan, which would clear the way for ExxonMobil to move ahead with the project.