Miner dies after suffering from vomiting, diarrhea

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 46-year-old Roy Conyers, a miner who died a few days after he began suffering from vomiting and diarrhea.

Conyers, of Port Kaituma, North West District, was employed by a man who operates a land dredge at Hymacururu Backdam, North West District.

On Monday, August 24, the miner became sick, suffering from diarrhea and vomiting.

On Wednesday, August 26, the miner had not recovered and as such, his employer called his reputed wife to inform her of the situation.

The following day, a speedboat was chartered to carry Conyers out of the Backdam.

On arrival on at around 15:00hrs, he was taken to the Port Kaituma District Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead.

The body was examined by the police for marks of violence but none was seen on the exposed parts of the body. The body was subsequently taken to the Port Kaituma District Hospital Mortuary for storage, awaiting Post Mortem Examination.

Police say no COVID-19 test was conducted on the body at the hospital.