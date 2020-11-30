EPA conducts virtual environmental education training for teachers

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) conducted its first virtual Environmental Education training for teachers on November 15 and 22, 2020, respectively.

Fifty-one (51) Early Childhood and Primary Trainee Teachers, along with, four (4) Lecturers from the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE); Anna Regina, Vreed-en-hoop, New Amsterdam, Linden and Turkeyen centres benefitted from this training.

EPA said that given the present COVID-19 pandemic, this annual training was conducted via Zoom but still allowed the teachers to immersed themselves in a rich learning experience about the environment.

The training which commenced in 2010, is usually conducted in a camp setting; it originally targeted CPCE’s Turkeyen centre, however, it has expanded over the years to include all six (6) centres.

According to EPA, the goal of the training camp is to enable teachers to utilise a variety of methods to successfully infuse environmental education into the core subject areas of the school’s curricula; Science, Social Studies, Mathematics and English Language.

The virtual session was nevertheless, an interactive learning process, which enabled Teachers to explore their connections with nature. It also served as an impetus for positive, informed actions for the environment and the invaluable services it provide.

The EPA had extended gratitude to the Principal and Administration of the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) for their continued support.