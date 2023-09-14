Electronic scoreboard at Guyana National Stadium now functioning

Hours after several complaints circulated on social media regarding the manual scoreboards at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD); a new electronic scoreboard is now up and running.

While the structure for the scoreboard was already completed when the Guyana-leg of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) bowled off on Wednesday, the electrical fittings were completed just today, in order to get the board functional.

The electronic scoreboard now compliments the side screens, both located on the grass mound of the stadium.

The issue of the electronic scoreboard was first raised last CPL, with Culture, Youth and Sport Minister Charles Ramson Jr. promising that it would be installed.

