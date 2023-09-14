Several vehicles clamped for parking dangerously in G/town – Police

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) today conducted an exercise which saw several vehicles being clamped for parking dangerously in Georgetown.

The exercise was conducted between the hours of 9am and midday.

“…ranks from the Guyana Police Force’s Traffic Headquarters conducted an enforcement exercise against motor vehicles parked dangerously and causing obstruction on streets in and around Georgetown,” Police Headquarters said in a statement.

Several vehicles were clamped while eight tickets were issued for ‘Leaving Motor Vehicle in a Dangerous Position’.

