Election Officer who worked with Mingo also arrested over electoral fraud

The Guyana Police Force has announced that an election officer who worked with embattled Region Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo has also been arrested in relation to alleged electoral fraud.

The official has been identified as 42-year-old Carolyn Duncan, a registration officer attached to the Better Hope Office of the Guyana Elections Commission.

According to the Police Force, she was also attached to Mingo’s Secretariat.

Duncan and Mingo were arrested on Tuesday afternoon as police continue their investigation into alleged fraud surrounding the March 2 General and Regional Elections.

Up to 21:36hrs on Tuesday evening, the duo were still in police custody.

Mingo, who was the Guyana Elections Commission’s Returning Officer for Region Four, has been accused of attempting to alter the results of the March 2 elections in favour of the APNU/AFC Coalition.

The Police Force, a few days ago, announced that it was investigating alleged criminal conduct by Mingo along with others including the Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield who is also currently facing private criminal fraud charges before the courts.

It was Mingo’s attempts to alter the results of the elections which led to the national recount exercise which ultimately proved the major differences in the figures being called by the RO compared to the actual numbers of votes cast.

The difference was noted by the Head of the Electoral Observation Mission of the Organisation of American States (OAS) in Guyana, Bruce Golding who had stated that he has never seen such a “transparent effort to alter the results of an election”.