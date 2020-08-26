4 arrested over discovery of illegal guns at Springlands house

Four persons have been detained in relation to the discovery of a quantity of illegal guns and other items at a house located at Springlands Village, Corentyne Berbice.

Police, acting on information received, visited the house at around 15:15hrs on Tuesday where the discovery was made.

The ranks discovered: a .9mm pistol, a magazine containing four live rounds, an outdoor gear bow with arrow, a 12 gage shotgun, and a Powerline Air Gun with gas and pellets.

A further search was conducted at a house led to the discovery of two holsters, and a pistol cleaning kit.

The property is owned by two pensioners, ages 72 and 76. They occupy the lower flat of the building.

The upper flat is occupied by a 27-year-old taxi driver, his reputed wife, and their five-year-old daughter.

The pensioners are said to be the grandparents of the wife.

The four adult occupants of the house were arrested and taken to Springlands Police Station for questioning.

The Guyana Police Force said the pensioners have since been released on self-bail. The child is, in the meantime, staying with a relative.