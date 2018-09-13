Elderly cyclist killed by drunken Superintendent in accident- Police

A family was on Wednesday night thrown into a state of mourning after a pedal cyclist was struck and killed on the Boerasirie Bridge, West Coast Demerara (WCD) by a Deputy Superintendent attached to the “D” Division.

Dead is 64-year-old, Conrad Alleyne of Lot 33 Hague, WCD.

Reports indicate that around 19:20h, Alleyne was on the northern side of the bridge when he was struck.

However, the Superintendent reported that he was proceeding east along the said bridge on the northern side when he felt an impact.

Upon inspection, he saw the now deceased man lying on the bridge.

He was quickly picked up and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital but was en route to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation when he succumbed.

A breathalyzer test conducted on the rank showed that he was above the legal limit of alcohol consumption.

As such, he has since been taken into police custody.

Alleyne’s body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.