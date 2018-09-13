Custom broker robbed of motorcycle by gunmen

A custom broker is now seeking the help of the Police after he was on Tuesday attacked by two gunmen and robbed of his motorcycle.

Samuel Luke, 21, of Stevedore Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown had just returned home at around 21:30h when the incident occurred.

INews understands that he turned into his bridge when he noticed two males ridding up on a black CJ motorcycle and stopped behind him.

The pillion rider reportedly hopped off, approached the victim and asked him to hand over his cycle keys.

Luke initially refused which reportedly caused the perpetrator to lash him to his head with the handgun he was brandishing.

The man then suddenly discharged a round in the air, scaring Luke who immediately handed over the keys.

The perpetrators then quickly escaped west on Aubrey Barker road.

The police are investigating.