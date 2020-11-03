Education Ministry gets 50,000 face masks

According to Sabrina Algoo, Finance Director of N&S ALGOO, with schools set to reopen for some students this coming Monday, the two companies saw the need to play their part in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of students.

Ms Algoo said that as a mother of a school-aged child she wanted all the students to remain safe and healthy while at school.

In addition, the Finance Director said that the donation will bring some financial relief to parents who may have had to purchase face masks.