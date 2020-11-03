Education Ministry gets 50,000 face masks

N&S ALGOO, a licensed customs brokerage service; and A.M.S Investment, a procurement company have partnered and donated 50,000 disposable face masks to the Ministry of Education (MoE).
According to Sabrina Algoo, Finance Director of N&S ALGOO, with schools set to reopen for some students this coming Monday, the two companies saw the need to play their part in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of students.
Ms Algoo said that as a mother of a school-aged child she wanted all the students to remain safe and healthy while at school.
In addition, the Finance Director said that the donation will bring some financial relief to parents who may have had to purchase face masks.
Minister of Education Priya Manickchand who received the face masks on behalf of the Ministry, said that she is truly grateful for the donation and that it will assist in ensuring students remain safe while at school.
In addition, Minister Manickchand said that the donation means that the MoE now has 50,000 fewer masks to source and commended the two companies for their benevolence.
Also present were Mr Nandalall Algoo- Managing Director of N&S ALGOO and Mr Su Riu Hui- A.M.S Investment representative.