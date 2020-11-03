Day tours among several activities planned for Tourism Awareness Month 2020

The Guyana Tourism Authority will be launching three new day tours among a roster of activities for Tourism Awareness Month 2020.

GTA Director, Ms. Carla James said that the day tours: the Moraikobai Village Tour, The Seven Curry Tour and the Wakapau Tour are designed with the domestic traveller in mind.

Ms. James made these remarks during the virtual launch of the programme, according to DPI.

“It’s definitely day tours that you should get involved in; immerse yourself in to really understand and appreciate what makes Guyana a unique destination,” James was quoted by DPI as saying.

The GTA has been working with local suppliers who have undergone extensive hygiene and sanitation training and have aided in the development of their own protocols at the business level, and are ready to start operations as soon as it is safe to do so.

“Guyana is uniquely positioned to be one of the safest destinations, in terms of social distancing, with vast pristine open spaces and small group sizes by design,” Ms. James said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond noted that Guyana has earned its place as one of the world’s leading eco-tourism destinations. She said that while the sector has been hit hard by the pandemic, the Government is committed to its recovery, DPI reported.

Hotels and resorts have already started to implement COVID-19 protocols for safe reopening, the Minister said, adding that she is optimistic that the sector will recover.

Several of the country’s unique tourism products will be highlighted during this month’s observances.

President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, Mr. Mitra Ramkumar is also urging persons to explore Guyana.

“Guyana’s tourism products have many strengths and opportunities in a COVID-19 environment [and we] invite to explore Guyana’s products in its natural beauty,” he said.