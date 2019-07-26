Eddy Grant LIVE on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’

Guyanese International Superstar, Eddy Grant – famous for his hit song ‘Electric Avenue’ – will be making a rare live performance on the popular late night talk show, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

He is scheduled to make his appearance on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Eddy was approached by Fallon’s team to perform his worldwide hit, which topped the USA Billboard Hot 100 charts at #2 in 1983, and also was nominated for a Grammy Award (Best R&B Song of 1983).

Electric Avenue has been covered numerous times by other artists/bands (eg. Beck, Skindred and Refugee Camp All Stars ft. Ky-Mani Marley).

Electric Avenue was used in the 2015 Superbowl Advertisement for BMW featuring Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel.

Electric Avenue featured in the popular movie “Pineapple Express” starring Seth Rogen.

Electric Avenue is named after a street in Brixton, London. In 2016 Eddy was invited by the mayor of London to switch on the illumination installment of the street name, “Electric Avenue”.