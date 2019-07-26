Police yet to arrest suspects in fatal drive-by shooting

As investigation continues into the gunning down of Leon Duncan, also called ‘Whistle’, and the injuring of his brother along with two friends, the Police are yet to make an arrest.

This was confirmed by Commander of ‘A’ Division Marlon Chapman, who also stated that the Police are working on several leads which could not be divulged.

However, it was reported that the owner of the car that was used to commit the crime had come forward and claimed that his car was stolen.

Twenty-nine-year-old ‘Whistle’ was killed at Williamstaad Road, Festival City, North Ruimveldt, in a drive-by shooting incident while he was playing a game of cards with his brother Shaquile, and their two friends, Orande Gordon and Lance Simon.

Although Whistle appeared to have been the target of the shooter(s), the other three men were shot and injured in the process.

Based on information received, the four men were at the corner of the street engrossed in their card game, when an unmarked car pulled up alongside them and the occupants opened fire.

It was reported that the men then exited the car, stood over Whistle and opened fire. He was reportedly shot several times. He, along with others, was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His brother, who was reportedly shot to his leg along with Simon and Gordon, were admitted to the medical facility. The Police are on the hunt for the car as they launched an investigation.

Back in 2017, Whistle was charged for the attempted murder of Ceon Nedd and Geoffrey Farrell. He reportedly discharged a loaded firearm at the men with intent to commit murder.

In 2018, he was slapped with several armed robbery charges. He was accused of robbing Shezeena Hoosein and Nikel Pikerson. He was also charged for assaulting two Peace Officers who were executing their duties.

Among other charges faced, he was remanded to prison for the shooting incident that took place in the Privilege Nightclub, injuring two persons back in 2017.