Organised by the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), scores of persons took to the streets across the country, to protest against the ongoing house-to-house registration exercise, which has been deemed “illegal” by the Opposition.

Some protesters at Bartica, Region 7 Some protesters at Bartica, Region 7 Some protesters in Georgetown Some protesters at La Grange Some protesters at Lethem, Region 9 Some protesters at Lethem, Region 9