ECD man remanded for killing estranged wife

The 35-year-old man, who allegedly stabbed to death the mother of his three children, was on Thursday arraigned for the crime at the Vigilance Magistrates Courts.

Clive Wilson, a pork knocker of Montrose, East Coast Demerara appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore and was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

The charge detailed that on the August 25, 2019, at Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara, he murdered Shamain Frank, 27.

Based on information received, the suspect was seen entering the woman’s yard at about 03:00hrs, but was ordered by the victim’s brother to leave the premises, because of the abuse his sister had suffered when they were together.

The brother of the deceased had related to investigators that, shortly thereafter, he heard screams, and went to his sister’s aid.

It was then he discovered her with a stab wound to her left side breast; and upon inspection, he also discovered that three louvre panes had been removed from a window. It is believed that the suspect gained entry into the house by removing the louvre panes.

After committing this act, the suspect reportedly departed through a back door, which was discovered open.

It is believed that the suspect and the victim were engaged in an argument when the victim was attacked and fatally stabbed.

The injured woman was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The man, after, committing the act went into hiding.

The couple had recently rented an apartment at Mon Repos, ECD, but because the abuse had continued, Frank had returned to the home she had shared with her siblings.

The accused was remanded to prison and he was ordered to make his next court appearance on November 26.