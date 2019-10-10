Teen wanted for murder

Lennox Roberts, 19, is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to murder committed on David Gentle on October 2, 2019 at Haslington, East Coast Demerara.

Gentle, a father of four, was found lying motionless with wounds about his body.

He was last seen alive at a Karaoke at Nabaclis, ECD.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Lennox Roberts is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 229-2750, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.