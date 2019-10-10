PPP activates process to select PM candidate

With General and Regional Elections slated for early next year, the People’s Progressive Party has activated the process to select a Prime Ministerial Candidate to run alongside Presidential Candidate Irfaan Ali.

This is according to the Party’s General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo who was addressing reporters at his weekly press conference earlier today.

“We outlined the nomination process … and where the selection will take place,” Jagdeo explained, noting that generally, the PM candidate is selected from the PPP’s civic component.

When asked by reporters, Jagdeo said he is unsure of who the nominees for the post will be.

“We have a number of people I suspect will be nominated and then the discussions will take place and the party will chose,” he explained.

Jagdeo, a former president and now Opposition Leader, posited that the party’s PM candidate will have to be one who has an excellent work ethnic similar to that of former PPP Prime Minister Samuel Hinds.

“We need candidates who can work, not like Nagamootoo,” Jagdeo said.

On this note, Jagdeo lamented that Hinds did not get enough credit for his contributions to Guyana.

“Prime Minister Samuel Hinds did not get enough credit because people, the APNU disparaged him. But on a daily basis, he dealt with weighty issues.

“Sam dealt with tons of issues in the difficult period in the GPL when we had to move from one week of blackout to taking it to where it was by the time we left office.”

“He was critical in the changes to the mining sector, so he worked very hard,” Jagdeo emphasised.