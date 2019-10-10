GECOM urges Guyanese to review the ‘Preliminary List of Electors’

Guyanese and persons eligible to vote in the upcoming Regional and General Elections on March 2, 2020, are being urged to review the Guyana Elections Commission’s (GECOM) Preliminary List of Electors (PLE).

Citizens are reminded to check the new Voters’ List to ensure their names are on it. GECOM’s Claims and Objections exercise, which began on October 1, will end on November 18, 2019.

GECOM, the entity responsible for the administration and conduct of elections in Guyana, is urging citizens and persons eligible to vote, to check for their names on the new voters list, and if there is any need for changes or correction to particulars and transfers in relation to addresses, this is the time for such verification.

According to GECOM, “You are eligible to vote in the Regional and General Elections in March 2020; (only), if your name is on the Preliminary List of Electors (PLE)”.

Further the commission, in accordance with the Constitution of Guyana, stated that an eligible voter must be; on the Preliminary List of Electors (PLE), you must be; 18 years or older or will become 18 by December 31, 2019, a Guyanese citizen by birth, descent, naturalisation or registration, or a citizen of a Commonwealth country living in Guyana for no less than one year preceding December 31, 2019.

GECOM’s Claims and Objection exercise is being conducted at all GECOM offices throughout the country.

More information can be accessed from the commission’s website, http://www.gecom.org.gy/