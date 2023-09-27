ECD man convicted of child rape

A jury found an East Coast Demerara (ECD) man guilty of raping a 15-year-old girl, and he was remanded to prison pending sentencing.

On October 26, trial Judge Jo Ann Barlow, who is presiding in the Sexual Offences Court in Demerara, will sentence 36-year-old Nelroy Barry, also known as “Cock,” for the offence.

Calvin Reid, also a mason from the East Coast of Demerara and Barry’s co-accused, will now have to stand trial again after the jury returned hung in relation to the charge against him.

Over the past few days, Barry and Reid had been on trial for the crime.

Barry was represented by Attorney-at-Law Tamieka Clarke while Reid was represented by Attorney-at-Law Teriq Mohammed. State Counsel Latifah Elliot was part of the prosecuting team.

The prosecutor said that Barry took the young girl to his place of abode where he sexually assaulted her. Additionally, it is also alleged that on the day in question, January 7, 2020, Reid also sexually assaulted the child there before Barry did so for a second time.

Both men were arrested and charged after the Police received a report of the incident. Reid will continue to have pre-trial freedom while he waits for a new trial.

Meanwhile, on November 15, 2021, Barry was charged with attempted murder after he was accused of attacking his former girlfriend from behind, chopping her to her head and left hand.

He was not required to plead that charge which alleged that sometime in April 2021, at Ann’s Grove, ECD, he unlawfully wounded the woman with intent to commit murder.

After returning from the interior, he was only arrested for the crime on November 12, 2021.

This publication is unaware of the legal status of this case.

--- ---