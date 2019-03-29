ECD man arraigned with 2009 murder of fuel dealer

After 10 years of evading Police apprehension, 38-year-old Zaheed Mitchel of Lot 255 Sixth Street, Foulis, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was arrested and arraigned for a 2009 murder of a Good Hope, ECD resident.

The suspect made his appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Thursday. Mitchel was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that between July 11 and 12, 2009, he murdered Ramzan Alli of Good Hope.

According to Police reports, the now dead man left his home on July 11, 2009 and did not return. The following morning, the body of Alli was discovered in the trunk of a rental car with a black plastic bag duct taped to his head. The discovery was made along the Coldigen Railway Embankment, ECD.

The accused was represented by Attorney Damien DaSilva. Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that the accused was only recently arrested and confessed to the crime under caution.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Police Force is making efforts to have Mitchel’s girlfriend arrested and deported from the United States since based on initial reports, she was also involved in the crime.

Mitchel was remanded to prison until April 15, 2019, and the matter was transferred to the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court.