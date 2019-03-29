3 other witnesses testify in Co-op Crescent murder PI

Three other witnesses took to the stand on Thursday as the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the alleged murder of 55-year-old Lindener Leroy Barron continued at the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

The matter is being heard before Magistrate Wanda Fortune.Engineer Rawle Watson, former Police Corporal Omyanna Layne, and clothes vendor Romain Haynes all testified.

Travis Hazel, also called “Fifty”, of Lot 24 Silvercity, Wismar, Linden, is on trial for the September 15, 2018 alleged murder of Leroy Barron.

He is being represented by Counsel Stanley Moore, while Police Prosecutor Venetta Pindar is representing the state.

At commencement of the PI on Tuesday, five witnesses testified, including brother of the deceased, Kevin Barron, former ambulance attendant Fiona Mingo, Police Corporal Tyrone Van Hearsel, and Police Constables Alex Sancharie and Devon Greene.

The witnesses were all questioned in relation to their involvement in the alleged incident, with Mingo being the first to testify.

It is alleged that on the day in question, while at Co-op Crescent, Mackenzie, Linden, Hazel inflicted injuries upon the deceased during an altercation, and those injuries resulted in his death.

Initial investigations had revealed that there was an argument between Barron, who was known to do odd jobs around the Mackenzie

Market, and the defendant, during which the the defendant allegedly armed himself with a piece of wood and handed the now deceased a severe beating, before fleeing the scene. The deceased reportedly received several lashes to the head.

He was later taken to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) in an unconscious state, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A post mortem (PME) examination later gave the cause of death as brain hemorrhage due to blunt force trauma to the head. The matter will be heard again on April 24.