CCJ to hear no-confidence cases on May 10

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has set May 10, 2019 as the date for hearing on matters related to the appeal of the rulings on the no-confidence vote on December 21, 2018.

At the case management hearing in Trinidad and Tobago, CCJ President Adrian Saunders said while the attorneys have their rights to their 21 days, he noted that this case is urgent and therefore their time to prepare must be balanced with the urgency of the matter and the need to ensure that the constitution of Guyana is upheld.

The CCJ ordered that the matters of Christopher Ram v The AG of Guyana, The Leader of the Opposition and Joseph Harmon; Bharrat Jagdeo v The AG of Guyana, Dr Barton Scotland and Joseph Harmon; and Charrandas Persaud v Compton Herbert Reid, Dr Barton Scotland, Bharrat Jagdeo and Joseph Harmon, all be consolidated and abridged to save time.

After some wrangling and at the request of Attorney General Basil Williams, the CCJ settled on May 10th as the date for hearing the No confidence matters, with April 8th for filing cross appeals and April 24 for written submissions.

The Court also ordered that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) be joined as a necessary party to the matters.

Justice Saunders strongly advised that all attorneys appearing on May 10th do so in court and not via Skype.

Meanwhile, the challenge to the appointment of GECOM’s Chairman is set for hearing on May 8.