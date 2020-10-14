Dwight John appointed REO for Region 10

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall has appointed Dwight John as the Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) with effect October 14, 2020.

John brings with him a wealth of experience in Local Governance and Regional Development, having served as a Regional Development Officer for a number of years.

Minister Dharamlall, in making the appointment, stated that he is confident John will serve the people of Region Ten with distinction, and charged that he executes his functions in a fair and transparent manner.

“I welcome him aboard and look forward to his service to the people of Region Ten in furthering the inclusive agenda of the government. I have no doubt Mr. John will serve well in this capacity and I remain committed to working with the Regional Administration to realise the full potential of that region,” Minister Dharamlall posited.