NY-based Guyanese woman charged for attempted murder of newborn

A twenty-three-year-old New York-based Guyanese woman was charged with attempted murder after she was accused of throwing her newborn out of a window in Queens, New York.

The woman reportedly gave birth to a baby boy in a bathtub and then hurled him through the window on Sunday.

Eyewitness News ABC 7 in New York had reported that the incident was reported just after 10:00h on the day in question outside of 126th Street in South Richmond Hill.

The woman, who was identified as Sabita Dookram, was evaluated at Jamaica Hospital.

She was later charged with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, abandonment of a child and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

The child was taken to Cohen Children’s Medical Center, where he remains hospitalised. Up to news time on Tuesday, ABC News had reported that the child’s condition was improving.