Duo to face trial for murder of Grove man in alleged triangular love affair

Two men who were charged in February 2019 with the murder of a Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD) man during an alleged triangular love affair were committed to stand trial at the Demerara High Court.

Heeman Gocool and Khemraj Persaud were committed by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, who ruled that a prima facie case was made out against the duo after sufficient evidence was provided by the State.

It is alleged that on February 13, 2019, the duo stabbed Rohan Persaud to death.

It was reported that the handyman was killed after an argument over one of them having an alleged affair with his reputed wife.

Persaud’s body was discovered by residents who found him lying at the corner of the roadway.

According to Police reports, he was found with a gash on his abdomen. At the time of the discovery, the man’s intestines were protruding through the wound.

His T-shirt was also rolled up around his neck while his back bore apparent marks of violence.

Moreover, reports are that one of the suspects, of Grove Housing Scheme, moved into the now-dead man’s home after he had misunderstandings with his brothers.

However, while there, he reportedly started a relationship with Persaud’s reputed wife. According to a source close to the family, this led to numerous arguments between Persaud and his reputed wife who subsequently moved out of the home.

Furthermore, Persaud and the suspect, along with other friends, were in Grove at about 01:00h on February 13 when another argument ensued between the duo.

Persaud reportedly again accused the suspect of having sexual relations with his reputed wife and a scuffle ensued. It was reported that one of the suspects reportedly used a stingray (fish) bone and dealt Persaud one stab wound to his abdomen.