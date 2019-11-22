Teen to spend 2 years behind bars for illegal gun possession

A 19-year-old of Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, who admitted to being in possession of an illegal firearm with matching ammunition was, on Thursday, sentenced to two years’ imprisonment by Magistrate Faith McGusty when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

During Shamar Plass’ last appearance, the Magistrate had ordered that a probation report be prepared before sentencing.

The charge alleged that on November 3, 2019, at Laing Avenue, he had in his possession a .38 revolver and three live rounds of matching ammunition when he was not the holder of a firearm licence.

In Plass’ explanation, he told the court, “I left the house lil early that morning to buy pampers and powder for my baby. Sherwayne Fordyce then came up to me on the road and handed me a black plastic bag and tell me keep it”.

He then added that while he was walking on Laing Avenue with the plastic bag, unaware of what was inside, a Police vehicle pulled up and he was arrested.

According to facts, Police ranks, acting on information received, went to Laing Avenue where they observed the teen sitting at the side of the road.

The teen was approached by the ranks and a search was conducted on his person which uncovered the firearm in the waistband of his pants.

The Magistrate, after listening to the facts, sentenced Plass to two years’ imprisonment on each of the charges. However, the charges will run concurrently, so Plass will only be spending two years behind bars.