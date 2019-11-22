Fisherman jailed for wounding drinking buddy

A 25-year-old Albouystown, Georgetown resident was on Thursday sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for maliciously wounding his drinking partner.

The sentence was handed down by Magistrate Rondel Weever at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts after sufficient evidence was presented to the court against the accused, Kevin Allicock.

Allicock had pleaded not guilty to the charge which detailed that on April 17 at Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Joseph Barker with the intent to maim, disfigure, or cause grievous bodily harm.

According to reports, the Virtual Complainant and Allicock were both imbibing. They were reportedly playing around with knives and whilst doing so, the defendant dealt Barker one blow to the neck.

The Police report was made and Barker was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he received medical attention for his wound. Allicock was arrested and later charged for the offence.